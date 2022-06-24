BJP’s downfall has begun in Haryana: Deepender

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Thursday said that political downfall of the BJP in Haryana has begun with the party polling a mere 26% votes in the just concluded municipal elections.

The Rajya Sabha MP in a statement said that never before did the BJP get so less votes in the civic body polls. “The 26% votes is a sign of the BJP government’s dwindling support base in the state,” Deepender said.

He said that assembly polls have nothing to do with the civic polls. “When the 2014 assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held, the Congress had a lead in municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipalities of the state. However, the Congress was defeated in the assembly elections. If the BJP gets only 26% votes in the urban centres, then one can imagine what will happen to it in the villages,” he added.

The Congress MP said that people were disillusioned with the BJP-JJP coalition government. “This is the reason why many ministers, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, could not make the party candidates win. In Karnal, which is the constituency of CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the BJP got defeated in three out of four municipalities. The JJP candidate did not even appear to be in the contest in the deputy CM’s constituency, Uchana,” Deepender said.

