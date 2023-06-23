Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 9 years of Modi govt: Rajnath Singh to address gathering in Chandigarh on June 24

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 23, 2023 01:08 AM IST

As part of BJP’s public outreach ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing the people in Chandigarh on June 24. Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood said it is a big event and preparations are going on. The event will be held at Sector 34 ground and the minister is expected to reach the venue at 4 pm. “We are hoping for a gathering of around 25,000 people,” he said.

