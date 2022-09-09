BJP’s Santosh meets Himachal leaders, seeks their feedback

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh carried a message of unity from the central leadership for the state leaders at the time when the party is getting into the poll mode.

Santosh separately met chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and state party chief Suresh Kashyap to gather feedback from the state leaders on the forthcoming elections.

Santosh participated in the Shimla Parliament meeting of former district and mandal presidents. More than 60 workers participated in the meeting.

The election was the primary agenda of the meeting held in Peterhoff, Shimla, and there was a two-way discussion at the meeting.

Santhosh took suggestions from all the participants in the meeting.

Party state president Suresh Kashyap said that old party workers and office-bearers have geared up for changing the traditions in Himachal politics and they were fully charged for the mission repeat in the state.

Workers are the backbone of any political organisation and the BJP has always given due respect to its workers, he said.

After today’s meeting, old party workers took a pledge to bring the BJP into power again and they volunteered to be a part of the election management team formed at different levels.

Hamirpur leaders complain of being ignored

Meanwhile, a meeting of former district and block BJP office-bearers held at Hamirpur witnessed an uproar. In the meeting presided over by the BJP national organising secretary, many leaders from Hamirpur alleged that they were ignored in the present government.

They alleged that only those having RSS and ABVP tags were given plum positions on boards, corporations and other departments.

They alleged that the former office-bearers who worked for the party for 40 to 45 years were not even being heard. Information about the programmes to be held at the sub-division and district level was not being given to them.

They also raised the demand that if the BJP wanted to win the election, then former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal must be fielded from the Hamirpur assembly seat.

Santosh assured the party workers that their issues will be conveyed to the high command.

He said BJP’s culture has no place for familism. He said in the past, Shanta Kumar and Dhumal were the chief ministers, and the present government is led by Jai Ram Thakur as CM, which reflects that the government is of the organisation and not individuals.

