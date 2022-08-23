BJP’s Sonali Phogat was a political personality with a big social media fanbase

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sonali Phogat, who passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Goa, was a flamboyant leader with a big fan following on social media, and used her popularity to garner support in Haryana politics during the 2019 assembly elections.

The 43-year-old made her electoral debut when she was pitted against Congress’ Kuldeep Bishnoi (who is now in the BJP) in one of the most keenly watched contests in Haryana. Bishnoi, the son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, was then a three-time MLA.

Despite being known as a social media sensation and popular because of her videos, Phogat failed to make a mark in the elections from the Adampur seat. However, the defeat did not hamper her popularity across the spectrum.

A 10th class pass out, Phogat got the opportunity to launch her political innings in the Jat-dominated Adampur assembly seat, and neatly crafted her image as a grassroots politician.

In June 2020, the erstwhile TikTok star-turned-BJP leader courted controversy when she thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with her footwear during a visit to the Balsamand Mandi.

The videos had gone viral on social media, and both the BJP leader and Singh lodged complaints against each other.

Her last political engagement was when she was seen at her farm house with Bishnoi after he joined the BJP.

