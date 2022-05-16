BJYM’s three-day training camp ends in Dharamshala

The three-day national-level training camp of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, concluded at Dharamshala on Sunday.

Additional solicitor general of the Supreme Court, Vikramjit Banerjee, delivered a lecture on ‘Tools of Legal Activism’.

He said the law was like a shield and sword as well.

The second session was taken up by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Udaan founder Sujit Kumar and Koo app founder Aprameya Radhakrishna, who shared their views on ‘New India 2047 –Startups, Entrepreneurship, Technology and Government’.

“It is because of the change in government policies post-2014 that India is becoming the breeding ground of several unicorn companies that too in a very limited span of time,” said Sharma.

The third session was presided over by Captain R Raghuramji from the Indian Army, who delivered a learning and motivational lecture on ‘Leadership Lessons from the Armed Forces’.

Morcha’s in-charge and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh talked about the role of BJYM and said every member was a powerful medium to take the work being done by the Centre to the public.

