BKU Charuni demands opening of e-kshatipurti portal for Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 06, 2025 08:22 AM IST

The Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) Charuni faction has written to the Kurukshetra deputy commissioner, demanding the opening of the e-kshatipurti portal so that farmers can report their crop losses from the recent spells of rain and hailstorm. (HT File/Representational image)

In a representation, the union’s media in-charge Rakesh Bains stated that on February 28 and March 1, crops in villages along the Ambala border under the jurisdiction of Shahabad tehsil of Kurukshetra suffered damage due to adverse weather conditions. But due to a “false” report by the area tehsildar, wherein it was stated that there was no crop damage in Shahabad, the e-kshatipurti portal has not been opened and thus farmers are not able to claim compensation.

“Thus, it is requested that you conduct a special girdawari and ensure compensation for the crop loss,” he said.

