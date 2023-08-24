BKU (Charuni) stir from Sept 10 for guaranteed MSP, flood relief

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) will launch another round of protests from September 10 for guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) and compensation to farmers who have lost their crops due to floods.

The decision was taken in a meeting held in Kurukshetra and was attended by BKU leaders and members from Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. (HT photo)

In the meeting, it was decided that the farmers associated with BKU (Charuni) will hold protests at the district headquarters in Haryana and Punjab on September 10 and will submit a memorandum of their demands, including guaranteed MSP, compensation of ₹30,000 per acre for damaged crops, ₹12,000 per acre subsidy to farmers and interest-free loans up to ₹2 lakh to unemployed state youth.

In his address, BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni urged BKU members to work hard for a national-level kisan rally in Pipli on November 25, in which farmers from Haryana, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan will participate. “This rally will give a new direction to farmers’ revolution. Besides farmers, there is a need to focus on issues such as unemployment among youths. Jobless youths should form their separate committee and support the BKU,” he added.

Charuni accused the state government of turning a blind eye to the issues of farmers for not releasing compensation more than a month after floods.

