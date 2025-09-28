BKU Tikait protests over delays in paddy procurement in Haryana

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)’s Tikait faction staged a protest at the Gharaunda market committee office over delays in paddy procurement and absence of digital weighing machines in mandis. The BKU warned that if paddy procurement isn’t streamlined by Monday and provisions for digital weighing machines aren’t made, the BKU will launch a major protest. The BKU warned that if paddy procurement isn’t streamlined by Monday, it will launch a major protest. (HT Photo)

State president Rattan Mann said, “Political party leaders are not visible in the markets. However, once everything is back in order, all leaders will arrive for photo ops.”

Digital weighing scales being installed at mandis: Saini

After the farmers protest, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said a process is underway to ensure digital weighing machines at mandis.

He also said that paddy procurement, which started on September 22, is going on smoothly though there were a few instances of high-moisture content in the crop. He said senior officials have been deployed to monitor the process.

Speaking to reporters in Karnal, Saini also hit out at former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, stating that during the Congress regime in the state, crop loss compensation was rarely provided.

“During their rule, farmers had to wait endlessly, sometimes receiving cheques for just ₹2, for which he had to spend ₹500 to open a bank account. In contrast, the BJP government has ensured timely payment for crop loss,” he said.

Saini said this year too, farmers, who have registered on the e-Kshatipurti portal, will receive compensation promptly after the verification.

Sharing the figures, the CM said that in 10 years of Congress rule, ₹1,157 crore was given as compensation, while the BJP government credited ₹15,500 crore in the accounts of farmers in 10.5 years.

The CM, however, refused to extend the date to physically verify the claims by the revenue department.

On the other hand, ex-CM Hooda claimed that due to the lack of procurement, farmers are forced to sell their paddy in the mandis at a rate of ₹300 to ₹400 per quintal below MSP.

“Government agencies are refusing to purchase it, citing moisture, forcing farmers to wait for days and nights,” Hooda said in a statement.

“In some places, problems are arising due to rice millers not being registered. Private agencies are taking advantage of this system. Paddy with an MSP of ₹2,369 is being purchased at a rate of ₹1,900 to ₹2,000 per quintal,” he stated.