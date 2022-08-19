BKU-Charuni to protest at Haryana ministers’ residences on August 25, 26

Farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Charuni) have decided to hold protests at the residences of all ministers of the state on August 25 and 26 for ignoring their demand for an amendment in the land Act keeping in view the April judgment of the Supreme Court over shamlat deh (common) land.

The decision was taken at a state-level mahapanchayat held at Pehowa of Kurukshetra district on Thursday in which hundreds of farmers from the state participated and unanimously decided to hold two days of protests at the residence of all the ministers.

During the meeting, BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni claimed that the government was planning to snatch thousands of acres of cultivable land from farmers after the Supreme Court’s April 7 orders in which it was ruled that the deh shamlat and jumla malkan land or common land in villages can neither be repartitioned among the proprietors nor sold.

“We have decided to hold two days of panchayats outside the residences of all Haryana ministers. The panchayat will start at 10 am on August 25 and will last until 5 pm on August 26,” he said.

“If the ministers did not give any assurance to bring a law in favour of the farmers by calling a special session of the state assembly, a state-level meeting will be called on September 1 at Kurukshetra to take the next decision,” he added.

He urged the farmers to join the protests at the residence of the ministers in their districts and said that the farmers of nearby districts will also join them.

The farmers accused the government of turning a blind eye to their concerns and said that they had already submitted memorandums to all the MLAs on August 16 but they did not get any response yet.