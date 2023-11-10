BKU-Sidhupur to approach apex court on stubble mgmt

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday to put forward the viewpoint of paddy growers on the issue of stubble burning.

Farmer making bales of paddy straw in Kot Fatta village in Bathinda. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

State president of the union Jagjit Singh Dallewal said on Thursday that rice residue management is economically not viable for farmers with small and marginal landholding and they need financial support to mitigate the long-pending issue.

He said farmers are not liable for air pollution, but penalising growers without fulfilling the earlier announcement by the government is unjust, and the agrarian community needs to convey it to the apex court.

“In 2019, the Punjab government announced to pay ₹2,500 per acre as an incentive to help farmers to manage the organic farm waste. However, the state government is not issuing financial assistance, and the farmers are being blamed for harming the environment by burning crop waste. Our lawyer will petition in the court tomorrow,” said the veteran farmer rights activist.

Dallewal said in the present circumstances, the bonus should be ₹6,000 per acre. Official sources said following the Supreme Court guideline four years ago to incentivise farmers to stop stubble burning, the state government had announced a bonus of ₹2,500 an acre for small and marginal farmers. It was aimed at helping them cover the cost of fuel used in operating machinery for in-situ management of stubble.

“This year, there has been a dip in the number of farm fires when compared to 2022, and it is only due to the active support of rice growers. The government should also ensure ₹100 per quintal to empower farmers for straw management,” he added.

Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said that during conversations with farmers and feedback from field staff a common issue has been raised by the small and marginal farmers that they cannot afford to hire a Happy Seeder for in-situ management of paddy straw.

Happy Seeder is a tractor-operated machine developed by the PAU in collaboration with the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) with which a farmer can directly sow wheat seeds using it with the paddy stubble’s organic value adding to the soil.

“A sizeable section of farmers said they need financial assistance of ₹2,500-3,000 from the state government to shun the practice of burning the residue. We have ample machines for in-situ management solution but a number of farmers express their inability to hire it as it enhances their cost input,” added the DC.

DC Parray said farmers in Bathinda and adjoining districts have a trend of late sowing of paddy and it results in delayed harvesting than other parts of the state.

“Farmers say the PAU’s recommends to complete wheat sowing by November 15 as late sowing means loss of yield. Paddy growers reason that they are compelled to burn paddy residue to prepare for rabi crops,” he added.

