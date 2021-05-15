Black fungus a notified disease in Haryana: Vij

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that black fungus has been declared a notified disease in state.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that black fungus has been declared a notified disease in state. The black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, is caused by a fungus called mucor. Vij said if a patient is diagnosed with black fungus in any government or private hospital, it will have to be reported to the chief medical officer of the district so that steps can be taken to contain the disease. He said senior doctors of PGIMS, Rohtak will conduct video conferencing with all doctors who are treating Covid in state and will inform them about treatment of the disease.