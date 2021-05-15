Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Black fungus a notified disease in Haryana: Vij
chandigarh news

Black fungus a notified disease in Haryana: Vij

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that black fungus has been declared a notified disease in state
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Anil Vij said if a patient is diagnosed with black fungus in any government or private hospital, it will have to be reported to the chief medical officer of the district. (HT File)

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that black fungus has been declared a notified disease in state.

The black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, is caused by a fungus called mucor.

Vij said if a patient is diagnosed with black fungus in any government or private hospital, it will have to be reported to the chief medical officer of the district so that steps can be taken to contain the disease.

He said senior doctors of PGIMS, Rohtak will conduct video conferencing with all doctors who are treating Covid in state and will inform them about treatment of the disease.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that black fungus has been declared a notified disease in state.

The black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, is caused by a fungus called mucor.

Vij said if a patient is diagnosed with black fungus in any government or private hospital, it will have to be reported to the chief medical officer of the district so that steps can be taken to contain the disease.

He said senior doctors of PGIMS, Rohtak will conduct video conferencing with all doctors who are treating Covid in state and will inform them about treatment of the disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP