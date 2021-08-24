Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Blast outside Baramulla sarpanch’s house
chandigarh news

Blast outside Baramulla sarpanch’s house

Shakarwara village’s deputy sarpanch Ajaz Ahmad says the blast occurred on Sunday around 9pm; adds that sarpanch Narendra Kour, along with him, had hoisted the tricolour on August 15
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir, Apr 19 (ANI): Security personnel at the encounter site in the Zeipora area of Shopian on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Picture for representational purpose only (ANI))

A mysterious blast took place outside the house of an Independent sarpanch at Shakarwara village in Baramulla, which left a vehicle parked nearby damaged.

The incident took place late on Sunday outside the house of Narendra Kour.

Soon after the blast, army and police reached the spot.

Deputy sarpanch Ajaz Ahmad said that blast occurred on Sunday around 9pm.

Ahmad said that the sarpanch, along with him, had hoisted the tricolour on August 15. “All panchayat members are very perturbed after this attack,” he added.

On Friday, two militants belonging to the ‘hit squad’ of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khrew in Pulwama district.

The blast also comes at a time when Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing a spike in violence and attacks on political leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 days after Malerkotla man’s death, Ludhiana cops book wife, in-laws

Transfer orders of 2 police officers rolled back in Ludhiana

Mini-truck driver mows down 2 pedestrians in Ludhiana

CP calling: Ludhiana cops on their toes for 3 am meetings
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP