Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Blind, physically disabled woman raped by uncle in Kapurthala
chandigarh news

Blind, physically disabled woman raped by uncle in Kapurthala

Kapurthala: A 21-year-old blind and physically disabled woman was allegedly raped by her uncle at a village here, said police on Saturday
The rape accused, Gurnam Singh, has been arrested and remanded to police custody for two days by a local court, senior superintendent of police Dayama Harish said.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 01:11 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Kapurthala: A 21-year-old blind and physically disabled woman was allegedly raped by her uncle at a village here, said police on Saturday.

Accused Gurnam Singh has been arrested and remanded to police custody for two days by a local court, senior superintendent of police Dayama Harish said.

The victim was alone at her house in Mehmadwal village when the incident took place on April 7, her mother said in the police complaint.

After returning from work, she found her daughter crying and upon enquiring, she revealed that Singh, who lived in an adjoining room, had raped her, according to the complaint.

Singh, a labourer, was booked for rape on Friday, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP