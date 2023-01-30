Blockade by farmers’ union: Railway traffic disrupted, passengers left stranded at Ludhiana station

Passengers, including senior citizens and children, at the Ludhiana railway station had a harrowing time on Sunday due to a three-hour-long state-wide blockade by the farmers’ union that delayed the arrival of as many as five trains, while two remained stalled at the station for around three hours.

Delhi-Pathankot Superfast Express, which was supposed to leave the station at 12:48pm remained at the platform till 4:00pm, due to a blockade by farmers near Jalandhar Cantt, while the Lalkuan Amritsar Express, which had to depart around 1:00pm was in the station till 3pm. The Ludhiana-Ferozepur passenger train was also regulated by around two hours.

The farmers, under the banner Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, on Sunday carried out protests at 13 different locations in 11 districts across the state.

The other trains plying through the city which were delayed by four to six hours due to the agitation included the Udhampur-Safdarjung express, Ganga-Sutlej express, Jansadharan express, Sarbat Da Bhala express, and Amritsar-Sealdah Jalianwala bagh express.

Several passengers who were travelling from different cities, including Kurukshetra, Panipat, and Delhi faced a difficult time as they were not aware of the delay.

Daleep Sharma, who boarded the Delhi-Pathankot superfast train from Ambala along with his family, said, “nobody is telling us clearly how many hours we will have to wait. I need to reach Amritsar for an important work, had I known earlier I would have preferred to travel by bus.”

A number of passengers de-boarded the train to continue their journey through other modes.

Sumita Rani, a senior citizen, said that she had boarded the train early morning from Delhi to reach Amritsar on time as she is travelling alone. She said that due to regular blockades by the protestors, people are being harassed without any reason.

Rohit, who is a resident of Ludhiana, said that since he had already booked the tickets in advance, he will have to wait for two hours till the blockade is removed.

Deputy Superintendent Ludhiana railway station, Surinderpal Singh said that the rail traffic was affected by the blockade on the Delhi-Amritsar route.

In Ludhiana, the protests were held at Samrala railway station from 1pm to 4pm. Leading the protesters at Samrala, Santokh Singh Nagra said that the union is protesting for a number of issues, including action against those accused of attacking the farmers at Singhu border in January 2021, cancellation of bail to the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, minimum support price and compensation to those who lost their lives during the farmer’s protest.

Meanwhile, the Ferozepur division of the railways also issued a list of a total of nine trains which had been cancelled due to the protest.

