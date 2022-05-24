‘Blood will spill’: TRF issues threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of proscribed Lashkar- e-Toiba (LeT) has issued another threat in the form of a letter ahead of Amarnath Yatra, which has to commence June 30 this year after a hiatus of two years.

The letter has gone viral on social sites. A senior police officer said that such propaganda by proxy outfits was not a new phenomenon in Kashmir. However, the HT can’t vouch for the veracity of this letter.

In a letter purportedly issued by TRF’s spokesperson Ahmad Khalid, he wrote, “As already mentioned that this fascist Sanghi regime is using the common people for their nefarious designs. And it is the duty of the common people living in India not to get lured by their filthy promises”. It further read, “They (government) are going to use Amarnath Yatra for their dirty politics. From mere 15,000 to 8 lakh pilgrim registrations and from 15 days to 80 days is just to provoke the sensitivity of the Kashmir situation. It has come to our knowledge that this fascist regime is pumping RSS Sanghis into the Valley in the name of Amarnath Yatra.”

“We are not against any religious matter but when such religious institutions are used against Kashmir struggle, then it becomes our concern to take such matters into our hands,” read the letter.

The Resistance Front said it would do its best to “hinder” the government’s “filthy schemes” if the Amarnath Yatra is used for “political and demographic gains”.

Further, it assured the pilgrims that they would be safe unless they “interfered in the Kashmir issue” or gave “shelter to Sanghi goons”.

The letter further read, “We will openly target any stooge who becomes a pawn of this fascist Sanghi regime and the blood of such stooges and pawns will spill like anything everywhere from Jammu to Kashmir. Keep that in mind. Don’t become scapegoats like Kashmiri Pandits and don’t get provoked by the fascist regime’s saffronisation talks. We are fully monitoring the situation.”

On May 14 hitherto unknown terror outfit “Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters” had claimed the responsibility of the Katra bus attack and called it an “IED blast carried out by the special squad of Jammu and Kashmir freedom fighters”.

The letter had gone viral on social sites and on May 16 the group had issued a 45-second video and reiterated its claim that it was an “IED blast carried out by its special squad”.

The 45-second video was posted by a Twitter user Sadi@sadiaMir567 on Monday has reiterated the claim. The video too had gone viral.

In the video, a masked man flanked by two AK 47 rifles on his sides and arms, ammunition besides two grenades placed before him could be heard clearly in Kashmiri accent claiming the responsibility of the Katra bus attack.

The unidentified man claimed that this attack was on Hindutva elements and RSS, which were trying to bring demographic change in Kashmir.

Army holds meet with families of killed/surrendered terrorists in Kishtwar

In continuing with its endeavor to promote peace and tranquility and to evolve an environment of brotherhood and harmony amongst the people, a meeting with families of killed and surrendered terrorists was organised by the Army at Patnazi, Thathri, Shergwari, Kishtwar and Gahan.

“During the course of interaction, initiatives being undertaken for development of the region and problems being faced by them were discussed and solutions were sought. Representatives of the Army also apprised them about various welfare and financial schemes launched by the Indian armed forces, J&K government and the Central government to the victims. The meet was well received and the victims greatly appreciated and applauded the support provided by the Indian Army in all spheres,” said a defence spokesperson.

