BLV Blasters, Agri Kings Knights to clash for Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup

BLV Blasters will lock horns with Agri Kings Knights in the summit clash of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

A batsman in action during the Sher-e-Punjab semifinal game between BLV Blasters and Trident Stallions at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. (HT Photo)

Playing in the semifinals, BLV Blasters recorded a fine five-wicket win over Trident Stallions in the truncated tie.

Stepping out to bat first in the opening fixture of the day, Trident Stallions were bolstered by a superb 29-ball knock of 70 runs from left-handed batter Kartik Sharma The southpaw hammered five boundaries and six massive sixes during his innings to put his side in the good position. Trident ended with a score of 133/7 in the allotted 11 overs.

In reply, BLV Blasters chased down the target in a nail-biting finish, needing the last ball of the innings to take the win. The side lost five wickets with Sukdeep Bajwa, who scored a 38 not out and Sehaj Dhawan, who posted a 35 not out, bringing the side home in the end.

Agri Kings Knights, meanwhile, beat JK Super Strikers under the floodlights to book their spot in the final showdown.

The two teams will not play for the trophy and a prize money cheque of ₹30 lakh. The runners-up team will take home a handsome amount of ₹15 lakh as well.

