Bodies of two Punjab brothers recovered from rail track in Rohtak

: The local police on Saturday recovered bodies of two Punjab-based brothers from a railway track here..

The deceased have been identified as Sukhjinder, 37, and Satender, 30, of Hoshiarpur district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Forensic science laboratory (FSL) team led by Saroj Dahiya visited the crime scene and found the two bodies, which were crushed by a train from near Singhpura village in Rohtak.

Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said prima facie it seems that both the brothers were killed by unknown persons and later their bodies were thrown on a railway line to show that it is a case of suicide.

“The victims’ father Girdhari Lal had said that someone had called his sons and told them that their vehicle had overturned. He said his sons were carrying hydra machines to lift vehicles. We have registered a case of murder and started a probe into the matter,” he added.