Body of newborn girl found in Sector 78, Mohali

The body of a newborn girl was found in a garbage dump at the PSEB Colony in Sector 78 on Wednesday morning.

Investigating officer Kewal Kumar said the body, wrapped in a plastic bag, was noticed by a rag picker, who alerted the police. He added that the newborn seemed to be two days old. The body was moved to the mortuary of Mohali civil hospital, where it will remain for 72 hours for identification. A case has been registered at the Sohana police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

79-yr-old Sector 40 resident reports jewellery theft

Chandigarh

Police registered a complaint against unidentified accused for an alleged theft of valuables from a house in Sector 40. The complainant Ramesh Rani, 79, reported a theft of two gold kada, one gold bangle, two gold rings, a chain, a pendant, among other jewellery items, adding that she suspected her masseur, a resident of Maloya. A case under sections 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

PU hosts talk on handling literature

Chandigarh

PU’s University Business School assistant professor Neha Gulati delivered a talk on handling literature and reference management for the participants of HRDC, Pondicherry University. The session’s objective was to facilitate the researchers in augmenting innovativeness in managing literature search and manuscript writing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Faculty development program at PU

Chandigarh

A week-long faculty development program (FDP) commenced on Wednesday at Panjab University (PU). The chief guest for the inaugural session of the program, which is being organised by HRDC, PU, on the theme ‘understanding geodiversity and geo-heritage’, was International Cooperation of Science and technology, Government of India advisor and head SK Varshney Department.

PU centre carries out outreach activities

Chandigarh

PU’s centre for social work on Wednesday marked the Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate at Government Model Senior Secondary School RC-1, Maloya, as a part of the celebrations of 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahaotsav. Dental Camps, talks on menstrual hygiene and competitions on themes of science and technology were held for school students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Romeo and Juliet’s Tricity adaptation at Tagore Theatre

Chandigarh

Alankar Theatre and Variations Studio will stage a production of Romeo and Juliet, A Tri-city lovestory on Thursday and Friday at the Tagore Theatre mini auditorium in Sector 18. The one-hour-long play, originally written by William Shakespeare, has been adapted by Yamini, Sumit and Aabhy. It has been directed by Chakresh Kumar. Tickets will be available at the spot or can be purchased from https://insider.in/romeo-juliet-feb24-2022/event

Sacred Heart shines at Science Techno Fest

Chandigarh

A team representing Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, won the gold medal in the science drama category at the 2nd Indian Science Techno Fest 2022 organised by National Council for Teachers Scientists. Devishi Manhas won the gold medal, while Anika Bajaj bagged the silver medal in the science techno speech competition in the junior category and senior categories respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU marks National Science Week

Chandigarh

Sessions by eminent speakers, competitions and outreach activities marked the second of the National Science Week, at Panjab University (PU). IISER registrar Jagdeep spoke on ‘architects of modern science in India’, while former PU vice-chancellor Arun Grover gave a vivid account of the life journey of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar.