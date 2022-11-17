Body of non-local found in Srinagar: Day on, cops yet to identify victim

A day after the body of a non-local person was found in Soura area of Srinagar, police were yet to identify the victim on Wednesday.

After the body was found on the road on Tuesday night, police had termed it an unnatural death. An official, who did not wish to be named, said it could be a case of targeted killing. The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the police personnel remained tight-lipped about the incident.

“An unidentified dead body, seemingly of a non-local, was found lying on road in Soura area of Srinagar. Prima facie, it seems to be unnatural death. Inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the body has been sent for post-mortem,” the Srinagar Police had said in a Tweet on Tuesday night, seeking information pertaining to the identity of the deceased from the public.

This year there have been series of targeted attacks of non-locals in the Valley. On Saturday, two non-locals were injured in a targeted attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

On November 3, two migrant workers, working in a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag were shot at by terrorists. Terror outfit TRF, which police say is an off shoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the attack as well.

Last month, two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh were killed after terrorists hurled a grenade at them in Shopian district. The deceased were identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sager, both residents of Kannauj. This year, six migrants have been killed in the Valley.