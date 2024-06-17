 Body of Punjab teen who drowned in Beas near Mandi retrieved - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Body of Punjab teen who drowned in Beas near Mandi retrieved

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 17, 2024 08:40 AM IST

The State Disaster Response Force and professional divers’ team which had been deployed to search for the victim, Jasdeep Singh, retrieved the body near Panchvaktra Temple

The body of the Punjab teen who drowned in the Beas river near Mandi on Friday was retrieved two days after the mishap.

Police and rescue team during the search operation near Bindravani Mandi. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
Police and rescue team during the search operation near Bindravani Mandi. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The incident occurred around 7 am at Bindravani. The victim has been identified as Jasdeep Singh, a resident of Kurali.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The State Disaster Response Force and professional divers’ team which had been deployed to search for the victim, Jasdeep Singh, retrieved the body near Panchvaktra Temple on Sunday.

Jasdeep was on his way to Manali with four friends when they stopped near Mandi for breakfast. According to police officials, despite being advised not to, Jasdeep approached the river, slipped, and fell into the water.

One of his friends had jumped into the river to save him, but was rescued by locals immediately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Body of Punjab teen who drowned in Beas near Mandi retrieved
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On