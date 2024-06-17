Body of Punjab teen who drowned in Beas near Mandi retrieved

The body of the Punjab teen who drowned in the Beas river near Mandi on Friday was retrieved two days after the mishap. Police and rescue team during the search operation near Bindravani Mandi. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The incident occurred around 7 am at Bindravani. The victim has been identified as Jasdeep Singh, a resident of Kurali.

The State Disaster Response Force and professional divers’ team which had been deployed to search for the victim, Jasdeep Singh, retrieved the body near Panchvaktra Temple on Sunday.

Jasdeep was on his way to Manali with four friends when they stopped near Mandi for breakfast. According to police officials, despite being advised not to, Jasdeep approached the river, slipped, and fell into the water.

One of his friends had jumped into the river to save him, but was rescued by locals immediately.