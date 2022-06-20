Body of trekker who had gone missing in October found near Lamkhaga Pass

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) retrieved the body of a missing trekker near Lamkhaga Pass in Himachal Pradesh on June 17, officials said.

The second battalion of the ITBP carried the body for 10km through inhospitable terrainsto hand it over to Himachal Pradesh Police. According to ITBP, a trekker group from West Bengal was trapped in sudden snowfall when they were crossing Lamkhaga Pass on their Harsil-Chitkul trek in October 2021.

ITBP had carried out search and rescue operations and had retrieved two dead bodies from the Himachal side of Lamkhaga Pass. One trekker was not found due to heavy snow accumulation. “It is probably the same missing trekker. Cameras and personal belongings were found in the bag of the deceased,” said ITBP.

Earlier, 12 bodies of trekkers from two trekking groups, who had gone missing in two separate places near the Lamkhaga Pass, were recovered in October. Six of the missing trekkers were rescued, while four remained missing, officials had said.

The climbers were reported missing on the trekking route near the Lamkhaga Pass that connects Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district with Harshil in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district.