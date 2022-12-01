Body on bench: Court sends sacked ASI to 14 days judicial custody

A local court sent dismissed assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rashpreet Singh to 14 days judicial custody on Wednesday. The ASI was arrested on November 25 after he was found guilty of killing a 23-year-old nurse after raping her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body of the victim was found on a bench near a pond in Sohana on November 13. She was a native of Abohar and worked at a private hospital in Panchkula.

The accused, who was dismissed from the police force in 2021 after he hit a man with his gun during a property dispute, has denied raping and murdering the victim. The accused is married and has two children. He knew the victim for two years.

In his defense, Rashpreet claimed that he was in a live-in relationship with the nurse, and she died due to drug overdose. However, the victim’s post-mortem report, which was submitted a few days ago, says the cause of death was “asphyxia due to throttling”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}