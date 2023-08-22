Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bomb hoax at Amritsar airport sends security in tizzy

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 22, 2023 01:10 AM IST

A bomb threat on Indian Airlines’ UK-bound flight sent the security staff and passengers into a tizzy at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar, on Monday. However, after thorough checks, the threat was found to be a hoax.

Sources at the airport said a cleaning staff member, while cleaning the flight, had discovered a piece of paper with the word ‘bomb’ written on it in one of the aircraft’s bathrooms. The cleaning member informed the authorities of the airport.

The flight (AI 170) had come to the Amritsar Airport from Gatwick, carrying 187 passengers at around 8 am on Monday. The flight was scheduled to depart for Gatwick at around 1:30 pm.

“The flight was fully searched by the security personnel following all codes and procedures. But no explosive/bomb was found. It was a hoax call. The flight departed for Gatwick with 240 passengers,” said the Amritsar airport director in a statement.

Sources said the flight was thoroughly searched by the team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for at least 3 hours before issuing the clearance for its departure.

