Bond policy: Medical services hit as students continue to protest

:

Medical services at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) here were hit as the protest by medical students against the Haryana government’s bond policy continued for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protesters alleged that the government’s bond policy is a perfect example of bonded labour as it forced the doctors to sign bonds and pay a hefty bond fee if they don’t want to continue with government services.

Several members of the Indian Medical Association on Sunday extended their support to the protesting medical students.

The students threatened to continue their protests until their demand of withdrawal of the bond policy was accepted.

The protesters also condemned police action on agitating MBBS students at PGIMS, Rohtak, who were forcibly removed by the police in the wee hours on Saturday ahead of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to the institute.

According to the Haryana government’s bond policy introduced in November 2020, the MBBS doctors have to pay an amount of ₹ 40 lakh as a bond to the state government for admission to a government college.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the clauses of the bond policy, annually during admission and readmission, medical students have to pay a cumulative sum of ₹ 40 lakh either on their own or facilitated by the government.