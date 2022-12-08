Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bond policy row: MBBS students of 2018, 2019 batches leave stir, join classes

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 07:43 PM IST

Students of batches from 2020 to 2022 will continue the strike that entered the 39th day on Thursday. They also took out a march in the city

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The MBBS students of 2018 and 2019 batches studying at Post-graduate Institute of medical sciences (PGIMS) here on Thursday decided to resume their classes and leave the ongoing protest against the Haryana government’s contentious bond policy.

However, their juniors of batches from 2020 to 2022 will continue the strike that entered the 39th day on Thursday. They also took out a march in the city.

Priya Kaushik, one of the representatives of the protesting students, said they will continue to protest until the government brings new modifications in policy being assured by chief minister in public domain.

“We will end the strike if all the assurances given by the chief minister will be carried out in the modified bond policy. The MBBS students of 2018 and 2019 have decided to resume their classes but they would continue to support. Even the bond policy is not applicable to them,” she added.

Thursday, December 08, 2022
