Bond policy row: Not allowed to meet deputy CM, MBBS students protest in Karnal

: High drama was witnessed after the MBBS students, protesting against the Haryana government’s contentious bond policy, were not allowed to meet deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala in Karnal.

Dushyant was visiting the city to address a meeting of party workers and invite them for the Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) state level rally in Bhiwani on December 9.

Soon after getting the information about the deputy CM’s visit, the students of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College took out a protest march towards the Jat Dharamshala where he was addressing the party workers.

However, due to heavy police deployment, the protesters were not allowed to reach the venue and were stopped by the police near sector 12, following which they staged a protest when the police stopped them.

After a high voltage drama of around an hour, the protesters were allowed to proceed after the deputy CM left. The students also had an argument with the security staff.

The students alleged that they wanted to meet the deputy CM to apprise him of their demands as the government was not ready to listen to them even their protest has completed four weeks.

Meanwhile, interacting with media persons, Dushyant said that he has already taken up the issue with the chief minister, saying that the government and students will mutually resolve it and they will soon reach a consensus.

He said that the JJP rally on the 5th foundation day of the party will be historic as thousands of people from the state will attend the rally at Bhiwani.

Dushyant claimed that the JJP is emerging stronger, saying that several candidates supported by the JJP have won in the recently concluded Panchayat elections.

