Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Book 5 former ministers, AAP tells Punjab chief minister Channi
chandigarh news

Book 5 former ministers, AAP tells Punjab chief minister Channi

Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema asked chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to register cases against five former ministers who were embroiled in controversies during the previous Capt Amarinder Singh government in the state. Cheema said his party AAP has been seeking action against Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sunder Sham Arora
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:19 AM IST
It is a test for new chief minister Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu whether they will take action against these ‘tainted’ former ministers or forgive them, said AAP leader Harpal Cheema (HT photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday asked chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to register cases against five former ministers who were embroiled in controversies during the previous Capt Amarinder Singh government in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Cheema said the AAP had been seeking action against cabinet ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sunder Sham Arora during the previous government, but then chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh kept defending them.

“It is a test for new chief minister Channi and Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu whether they will take action against these tainted former ministers or forgive them,” he said. AAP state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and spokesperson Neel Garg were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Paddy smuggling: Increase vigilance on 16 interstate entry points, Mohali DC instructs officials

Panchkula bids a tearful adieu to Major Anuj Rajput

Bail jumpers can’t seek parity with other accused, says Punjab and Haryana high court

Three more PU departments reopen for final-year students
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP