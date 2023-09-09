Book detailing healing powers of dance released in Chandigarh

A book titled “Indian Classical Dance: The Healing Powers” was launched at the ML Koser indoor auditorium of Pracheen Kala Kendra, Sector 35, on Friday. A book titled “Indian Classical Dance: The Healing Powers” released in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

Authored by Guru Kanaka Sudhakar, the book has been published by Shubhi Publications.

The book launch was followed by a lecture by the author, who is a Delhi-based Bharatanatyam artiste, choreographer and research worker, who has mentored and nurtured over 1,000 dancers over the past three decades.

Author’s senior disciple Gunjan Barodia and Aditi Mehra, a senior kathak student of Pracheen Kala Kendra, demonstrated symmetric Bharatanatyam movements that have health benefits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON