News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Book detailing healing powers of dance released in Chandigarh

Book detailing healing powers of dance released in Chandigarh

ByHT Corespondent, Chandigarh
Sep 09, 2023 12:36 AM IST

A book titled "Indian Classical Dance: The Healing Powers" was launched at Pracheen Kala Kendra. The author, Guru Kanaka Sudhakar, is a Delhi-based Bharatanatyam artiste and choreographer. The book launch was followed by a lecture and a dance demonstration.

A book titled “Indian Classical Dance: The Healing Powers” was launched at the ML Koser indoor auditorium of Pracheen Kala Kendra, Sector 35, on Friday.

A book titled “Indian Classical Dance: The Healing Powers” released in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)
A book titled “Indian Classical Dance: The Healing Powers” released in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

Authored by Guru Kanaka Sudhakar, the book has been published by Shubhi Publications.

The book launch was followed by a lecture by the author, who is a Delhi-based Bharatanatyam artiste, choreographer and research worker, who has mentored and nurtured over 1,000 dancers over the past three decades.

Author’s senior disciple Gunjan Barodia and Aditi Mehra, a senior kathak student of Pracheen Kala Kendra, demonstrated symmetric Bharatanatyam movements that have health benefits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out