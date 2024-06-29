Boost agriculture trade with CIS countries: MP Sahney

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has advocated the emergent need of opening up of land routes between India and the members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to augment the agriculture trade. Speaking at the BRICS Russia Conference on food security and sustainable agricultural development in Moscow, he reiterated that it was imperative to open the land route for harnessing the trade opportunities between India, Afghanistan and the CIS countries like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

“All the SCO countries will benefit from this and it will also help to reduce hostilities between neighbour countries,” he said.

He also reiterated that the agriculture trade between India and Russia and other BRICS countries could be augmented, provided our plant protection and quarantine standards are harmonised. There is a vast potential in trade commodities like wheat, rice, barley, yellow peas and sunflower oil, including fruits and vegetables, which are short in Russia and CIS countries especially during winters, he added.