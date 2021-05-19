Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Booze party in Ludhiana jail: Six inmates caught on video identified
According to the jail officials, the identified accused, who had formed a gang inside the jail, had disposed of the mobile phones, liquor bottles and hookahs after their video went public
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Officials at the Ludhiana Central Jail have identified all inmates caught enjoying booze and hookah in the jail barracks through a viral video.

A report has been sent to the Ludhiana police to lodge an FIR against Manwinder Singh, alias Nikka Jattana, of Jattana village, who is facing trial in at least 16 cases; Abhishek Kumar, booked in a narcotics case; Parminder Singh, booked for murder and attempt to murder; Bharti Singh, who is facing trial in seven cases; Kewal Krishan, an accused in a drug case; and Maninder Singh, a convict in drug case.

According to the jail officials, the identified accused, who had formed a gang inside the jail, had disposed of the mobile phones, liquor bottles and hookahs after their video went public.

Additional director general of police (ADGP, Prison) PK Sinha said it was being investigated how the accused managed to get the banned articles inside the prison.

