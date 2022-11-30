Bouncer shot dead in Jalandhar over parking dispute

A man was shot and killed in the Rama Mandi area of Jalandhar on Monday night over a parking dispute. The deceased has been identified as Ravinder Kumar alias Sonu Bouncer and the accused has been identified as Gurmeet Singh Aulakh, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nirmal Singh stated that police received the information about the firing at Satnampura in the Rama Mandi area of Jalandhar.

“Accused Gurmeet Singh Aulakh, president of united drivers’ union, Punjab, had a tiff over parking a car with his cousin Baljinder Singh Aulakh, who owns a company which provides bouncer services. As per the statement of Baljinder Singh, Gurmeet was drunk, and he brought a gun from his house and started firing. Ravinder Kumar alias Sonu Bouncer got hit by a bullet in his chest and died before reaching the hospital. Kuljeet Kaur, mother of Baljinder Singh was also hit by the bullet and sustained a serious injury,” he said.

The ACP also said that the accused also sustained head injuries and is currently admitted to Jalandhar’s Johal hospital. “We have rounded him up in the hospital and registered a case against him under sections 302, 307 of IPC and 25, 27, 54, 59 of the arms act at police station Rama Mandi. The deceased Sonu Bouncer has pictures with Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his Facebook page. It is still not confirmed whether he had links with the gangster or not, but we are investigating the matter”, he said.

