Boxing trials for Chandigarh teams on June 18

Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association decided to conduct selection trials for youth men and women National Boxing Championship which will be held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from July 5 to 11
The boxing trials for Chandigarh teams will be held on June 18 at the t at KK Sharma Boxing Hall in PML SD Public School, Sector 32. (ANI)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association decided to conduct selection trials for youth men and women National Boxing Championship which will be held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from July 5 to July 11. Boxers born between January 1, 2004, and December 31, 2005, are eligible to participate in the selection trials. Interested boxers should report at KK Sharma Boxing Hall in PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on June 18, 2022. Weighing-in timing is 1 pm followed by trials.

The trials will be held in weight categories like (men): Minimum weight 46-48, flyweight 48-51, bantam weight 51-54,featherweight 54-57, light weight 57-60, light welterweight 60-63.5, welterweight 63.5-67, light middle 67-71, middleweight 71-75, light heavyweight 75-80, cruiser weight 80-86, heavy weight 86-92, super heavy 92+ (women): Minimum weight 45-48, light fly weight 48-50, flyweight 50-52, bantam weight 52-54, featherweight 54-57, light weight 57-60, light welterweight 60-63, welterweight 63-66, light middle 66-70, middleweight 70-75, light heavy 75-81, heavy weight 81+.

Hockey tourney from June 18

Chandigarh

Hockey Chandigarh is going to organise Chandigarh State Senior Men’s Hockey Championship to mark the Olympic Day from June 18 to 24 at the hockey stadium in Sector 42. Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, said a total of eight teams will participate in the tournament. Teams will be divided into two pools, with the top two in each progressing to the knock-out rounds.

Food safety in focus at FSSAI’s workshop

Chandigarh

Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) of India on Friday organised a food safety training workshop and certification training at the DAV College, Sector 10. Food safety trainer Joginder Chahal, apprised the participants, consisting mainly of canteen workers and contractors of the college campuses, about the safe practices regarding compliance to food safety and healthy hygiene. Food safety officer Sukhwinder Singh, meanwhile, discussed the various aspects of healthy diets, food waste management, promotion of local and seasonal food on campus, use of safe utensils, healthy food habits and hygiene. The workshop was a part of the Eat Right Campus Scheme promoted by the Government of India.

Saturday, June 18, 2022
