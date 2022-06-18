Boxing trials for Chandigarh teams on June 18
The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association decided to conduct selection trials for youth men and women National Boxing Championship which will be held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from July 5 to July 11. Boxers born between January 1, 2004, and December 31, 2005, are eligible to participate in the selection trials. Interested boxers should report at KK Sharma Boxing Hall in PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on June 18, 2022. Weighing-in timing is 1 pm followed by trials.
The trials will be held in weight categories like (men): Minimum weight 46-48, flyweight 48-51, bantam weight 51-54,featherweight 54-57, light weight 57-60, light welterweight 60-63.5, welterweight 63.5-67, light middle 67-71, middleweight 71-75, light heavyweight 75-80, cruiser weight 80-86, heavy weight 86-92, super heavy 92+ (women): Minimum weight 45-48, light fly weight 48-50, flyweight 50-52, bantam weight 52-54, featherweight 54-57, light weight 57-60, light welterweight 60-63, welterweight 63-66, light middle 66-70, middleweight 70-75, light heavy 75-81, heavy weight 81+.
Hockey tourney from June 18
Hockey Chandigarh is going to organise Chandigarh State Senior Men’s Hockey Championship to mark the Olympic Day from June 18 to 24 at the hockey stadium in Sector 42. Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, said a total of eight teams will participate in the tournament. Teams will be divided into two pools, with the top two in each progressing to the knock-out rounds.
Food safety in focus at FSSAI’s workshop
Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) of India on Friday organised a food safety training workshop and certification training at the DAV College, Sector 10. Food safety trainer Joginder Chahal, apprised the participants, consisting mainly of canteen workers and contractors of the college campuses, about the safe practices regarding compliance to food safety and healthy hygiene. Food safety officer Sukhwinder Singh, meanwhile, discussed the various aspects of healthy diets, food waste management, promotion of local and seasonal food on campus, use of safe utensils, healthy food habits and hygiene. The workshop was a part of the Eat Right Campus Scheme promoted by the Government of India.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
