Three booked for employing minors at auto repair shops in Panchkula

Nearly six weeks after three minor boys working at automobile shops were rescued from Chandi Kotla, Panchkula, police have booked their employers.

On June 19, the child labour task force had rescued three boys, aged 14, 16 and 17.

The 14-year-old was found working at a tyre puncture shop at the Chandi Kotla market. He had told the task force that he had been working for six hours for three months before being rescued and was paid ₹50 per day.

The 17-year-old had been working at GS Brothers automobile shop for 25 days for 12 hours a day for a monthly salary of ₹5,000, while the 16-year-old, who was found working at Shree Balaji automobile car wash, worked 8 hours a day, but was not paid anything.

Following a probe, police have booked the minors’ employers under various sections of the Child Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at the Chandimandir police station.

