BPL girls to get free education in govt and private colleges: Haryana CM Khattar

{JAN ASHIRWAD RALLY}

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that girls hailing from below poverty line (BPL) families with ₹1.80 lakh annual income will be provided free education in both government as well as private colleges.

The state government will pay 50% of the college fees of girls from families with income ranging from ₹1.80 lakh to ₹3 lakh. The Haryana government will pay the fees of the private colleges, wherever applicable.

Addressing a ‘jan ashirwad rally’ organised at Samalkha in Panipat district on Sunday, the CM also announced to upgrade Samalkha to a municipal council and unveiled a development plan for the residents of Samalkha.

He said two sectors will be set up, with each spanning 100 acres in Samalkha. Khattar said the existing 50-bed CHC in Samalkha would be converted into a 100-bed hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said a straight 1 km road connecting the mini secretariat to the hospital will be constructed provided people provide land for this purpose.

The chief minister announced ₹11 lakh grant, each, to Ravidas Sabha and Kashyap Rajput Dharamshala, and the construction of an underpass at Narayana Gate in Samalkha at an estimated cost of ₹6.80 crore.

He also announced the construction of a by-pass on the highway in front of Samalkha bus stand, and ₹2 crore for installation of lights and beautification at Chulkana Dham.

Other projects announced included the development of a vegetable market in Bapauli with ₹1.25 crore, a bus stand in Bapauli village, and the construction of the bridge on Nangla R Drain at a cost of ₹4.5 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister also allocated ₹8.5 crore for nine roads of the marketing board and ₹25 crore for the repair of PWD roads. The CM said that the 2012 land dispute of the Agarwal community will be swiftly resolved.

Out of the 57 announcements made for Samalkha, 42 have been successfully completed, and work on the remaining is in progress, he added.

Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia was among others present on this occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON