Brace for snow in Kashmir starting January 8

Residents in Jammu and Kashmir are bracing themselves for snow and rain in the coming week with the weather office predicting back-to-back moisture-laden Western Disturbances (WD) to hit the region from Saturday.

The authorities decided to close Zoji La, connecting Leh with Srinagar for winter from Saturday after keeping it open till January 6 for the first time. Usually the pass, located at a height of 11,643 feet, is closed for traffic by the end of December or beginning of January every year.

After more than a week of dry and extreme cold conditions, the union territory (UT) is finally expecting snow — particularly in the Valley and the higher reaches of Jammu while rains are expected in the plains.

The meteorological department said the weather turned cloudy in Kashmir, while there was fog in Jammu, Kathua and Samba on Friday.

MeT deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad said two back-to-back Western Disturbances (WD) — which are moisture-laden winds from the mediterranean, which mostly affect the region to bring precipitation — are most likely to affect the UT and adjoining areas from January 7.

“The first WD will affect the region from January 7 evening to January 9 afternoon. It will be cloudy with the possibility of light snow over higher reaches during the 7th night. There will also be light rain/snow over plains of Jammu and Kashmir and light to moderate snow in middle and higher reaches during January 8 and 9,” he said.

Ahmad said from January 9 to 11, there is a possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches of Kashmir.

“The second WD will hit the region between January 11 and 13. It will be cloudy with possibility of light rain/snow over plains of Jammu and Kashmir and light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches during January 12 and 13,” he said.

The MeT advised travellers and transporters to plan their journey accordingly especially over Sonamarg-ZojiLa-Gumri axis (Leh-Srinagar highway), Razdan pass, Sinthan pass, Sadhna pass and Mughal road.

The Border Roads Organisation said Zoji La will be closed for traffic from Saturday. “The pass remained open till January 6 for the first time,” BRO chief engineer Brig Saket Singh told the media.

Defence PRO Emron Musavi, meanwhile, said the BRO’s Project Beacon ensured the connectivity to Ladakh region until now despite heavy snowfall at Zoji La.

“On Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, the Zoji La is located at an elevation of 1,16,43 ft and serves as the lifeline between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh. Last year Zoji La was kept open till January 3. The extended period to keep the pass open was carried out by BRO for the first time in 2020 keeping in view the situation on the Northern borders and since then it has been continued in 2021 and 2022,” Musavi said.

The army said that the pass witnesses freezing temperatures of up to -20º C, insufficient oxygen, high winds and blizzards and frequent avalanches in this terrain.

“Snowfall in the last two-three days has resulted in slippery road conditions along Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway causing disruption to traffic movement,” he said.

Approximately, 13,500 vehicles crossed Zojila since November 22, 2022, while moving from Kashmir to Ladakh.

“Despite closure of Zoji La, snow clearance operations by Project Beacon will continue unabated in order to keep the Sonamarg tourist destination open throughout the winters as per requirements of Kashmir Division,” Musavi said.