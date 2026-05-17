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Brain-dead Bhiwani man gives new lease of life to 3

The organ retrieval process of Vishal, who was employed with the Haryana irrigation department, was completed at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak early Saturday morning

Published on: May 17, 2026 06:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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A 28-year-old man from Haryana’s Bhiwani, who was declared brain-dead after a road accident caused by a pothole, gave a new lease of life to three patients after his family agreed to donate his organs.

Organ donor Vishal (HT Photo)

The organ retrieval process of Vishal, who was employed with the Haryana irrigation department, was completed at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak early Saturday morning.

After the retrieval, green corridors were created by the Army and medical authorities from Rohtak to Delhi and Chandigarh for the swift transportation of his organs.

Vishal’s heart was sent to a hospital in Delhi at around 7.32 am and reached there within 45 minutes through a specially coordinated green corridor. His liver was transported by another Army team to Army’s RR Hospital in Delhi, while a third team airlifted one of his kidneys to the Army Hospital in Chandimandir near Chandigarh.

Officials said Vishal suffered severe head injuries in a road accident on May 13 while returning home from work on his motorcycle. According to family members, his bike reportedly slipped after hitting a pothole and he sustained a head injury.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Brain-dead Bhiwani man gives new lease of life to 3
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Brain-dead Bhiwani man gives new lease of life to 3
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