Ambala cop saves life of a drowning man

A constable of Ambala Police, Rohtash, on Wednesday saved the life of an elderly man drowning in Narwana Branch canal near Ismailpur village of Ambala.

As per report, a 55-year-old man went near the canal to wash his hands around 6 am and reportedly slipped into it.

Hearing hue and cry from the drowning man, a few locals gathered and informed a dial 112 emergency response vehicle passing through the spot.

A police spokesperson said that Rohtash got out of his vehicle in no time and jumped into the canal to save the man’s life.

SP, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa commended the gallant act of risking his life to save another and said that his name will be recommended for a promotion, along with a special campaign to appreciate such brave cops by chief minister Manohar Lal. He was awarded with an appreciation certificate by superintendent of police(SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa.

Other cops on duty with Rohtash will also be awarded accordingly, he added.