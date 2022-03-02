Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Braving all odds, Indian students trying to reach Ukraine borders
chandigarh news

Braving all odds, Indian students trying to reach Ukraine borders

Over the past 48 hours, several students, including those hailing from the Chandigarh tricity area, had to manage transportation arrangements on their own as situation remained critical in Kharkiv that has been under fierce attack by Russian forces
Relatives awaiting the arrival of Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 02:51 AM IST
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

Amid uncertainty of when they’ll board a flight back home from war-torn Ukraine, Indian students, including those from Chandigarh tricity area, are braving all odds to somehow reach the borders for evacuation.

Over the past 48 hours, several students hailing from the tricity had to manage transportation arrangements on their own as situation remained critical in Kharkiv that has been under fierce attack by Russian forces.

Preet Kaur, a student from Zirakpur, had to spend days in an underground shelter in Kharkiv. “On Monday, we got some glimmer of hope as I, along with some 60 students, left Kharkiv for the Hungary border on a special train,” she said.

Chandigarh resident Ranjit Singh, whose son also managed to get on a train, said his son had been waiting for a way to leave the city for days. “When trains started, he and his peers pushed their juniors to leave first and eventually found seats for themselves on another train. The train will take them to Lviv, near the Poland border, from where they will try to reach the Hungary border for evacuation.”

RELATED STORIES

Charvi, a first-year MBBS student at Poltava State Medical University, located 142km from Kharkiv, said around 40 students from India were on board a bus from Poltava city to a town near the Hungary border. “We managed to arrange a bus with the help of senior students. Once there, we will board a train to the Hungary border and join the Indians awaiting evacuation via Budapest,” said Charvi, accompanied by her collegemate, Sameeksha Jaitly, also from Chandigarh.

Malika Kohli, a Sector 22 resident, whose daughter studies in Lviv, said her daughter, along with seven other students, managed to book two cabs to attempt to reach the Slovakia border: “I am praying that they reach safely and cross the border with Indian government’s help.”

Meanwhile, police personnel from Chandigarh visited families of residents stranded in Ukraine and assured them every possible support. “The higher authorities are in constant touch with the Union ministry of external affairs and taking timely information about the current situation. A Chandigarh help desk has also been set up at IGI Airport, New Delhi. Three more residents of Chandigarh arrived from Ukraine on Tuesday,” the administration said.

In Mohali, the district administration reached out to the worried families. The administrations of both areas have released helpline numbers. Chandigarh has launched the helpline number 112 and Mohali two numbers – 0172-221-9505 and 0172-221-9506. All numbers are functional 24X7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP