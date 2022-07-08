Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Brawl at Sarangpur Community Centre: Chandigarh Police lodge FIR against AAP councillor
chandigarh news

Brawl at Sarangpur Community Centre: Chandigarh Police lodge FIR against AAP councillor

While both groups had submitted counter-complaints against each other, Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR only against Ram Chander Yadav, the ward number 15 councillor
While no arrest has been made, Chandigarh Police said all sections were bailable. (Getty Images)
While no arrest has been made, Chandigarh Police said all sections were bailable. (Getty Images)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 03:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Five days after AAP councillor Ram Chander Yadav and a furniture contractor had a scuffle at the Sarangpur Community Centre on July 2, police on Thursday booked for the former and his accomplices for assault and wrongful confinement.

While both groups had submitted counter-complaints against each other, police have registered an FIR only against Yadav, the ward number 15 councillor.

According to police, the complainant, Pardeep Bansal of Sector 16, Panchkula, submitted that he had spoken to the councillor before and had gone to the Community Centre to collect pending payment for furniture provided to the centre.

But there, the councillor’s supporters thrashed him and his workers, leaving them injured.

In his complaint, Yadav had said that while he was at the community centre around 6 pm, Bansal called him and asked him to wait. “Later, he arrived with two persons and hurled abuses at me for delaying payment for the furniture delivered. Bansal and his accomplices punched me in the presence of more people and I had to call the police,” he had alleged.

Yadav had added that the payment was to be made by MC and he had only flagged the poor quality of the furniture.

The case against Yadav has been registered under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. While no arrest has been made, police said all sections were bailable.

AAP warns of protests

AAP’s Chandigarh president Prem Garg questioned why the furniture contractor went to meet the councillor, who never called him. “The councillor had nothing to do with the payment, yet the contractor insisted on meeting him and misbehaved with him,” he alleged.

He claimed the case against Yadav was a result of political pressure and warned that the AAP will go on protest if police did not book Bansal. He also demanded that all tenders allotted to him be audited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • With a population of over 12 lakh and 15 lakh registered vehicles, Chandigarh has the highest density of vehicles per household in the country, leading to acute traffic problems (HT Photo)

    9 underpasses needed to tackle growing traffic problems in Chandigarh tricity: RITES

    Working on a comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity, RITES has proposed vehicular underpasses at nine junctions in Chandigarh that see heavy traffic. Based on the primary surveys and data analysis, junction improvement plans have been proposed at 15 major junctions across the tricity, of which nine in Chandigarh should have vehicular underpasses to improve traffic circulation, says the interim report by RITES.

  • Pooja, one of the cab passengers, whose body was recovered from the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet. (HT Photo)

    Cab washed away in flash flood: Girl’s body recovered from Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in Dhanas

    A day after three people went missing after a cab, shuttling two passengers, was swept away in a flash flood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet in Tanda village, near Nayagaon, the body of one of the passengers was fished out from the rivulet near Dhanas on Thursday morning. Pooja's was identified as Pooja, one of the cab passengers. The car, a Maruti S-Presso, was recovered around 3 km away from Tanda village on Wednesday itself.

  • Both cops underwent dope testing and have been booked in a drugs, extortion and corruption case. (Getty Images)

    Punjabi singer’s gunman, another cop caught with heroin in Mohali

    Five days after AAP councillor Ram Chander Yadav and a furniture contractor had a scuffle at the Sarangpur Community Centre on July 2, police on Thursday booked for the former and his accomplices for assault and wrongful confinement. According to police, the complainant, Pardeep Bansal of Sector 16, Panchkula, submitted that Bansal had spoken to the councillor before and had gone to the Community Centre to collect pending payment for furniture provided to the centre.

  • Inspector Narinder Patial, in-charge of the Chandigarh Police’s district crime cell, sharing details about the fake number plates. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Mechanic arrested for making fake HSRP number plates in Chandigarh

    Chandigarh Police have arrested a mechanic who worked at the Sector 38 West Motor Market for making fake high security registration plates (HSRP). Inspector Narinder Patial, in-charge of the UT Police's district crime cell, said Aggarwal was arrested red-handed on the basis of a tip-off with around 40 fake number plates.

  • Sushil Kumar Battan, president of the ad hoc front, said, “The association does not say that SC/ST people should not get reservation, but is opposing reservation in promotions. The commission has misinterpreted us.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    SC panel seeks FIR against PGIMER employees’ body opposing reservations

    The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked the Chandigarh Police to lodge an FIR against the PGIMER general and OBC category employees' associations that have formed a front against reservation to SC and ST employees. President of the ad hoc front, Sushil Kumar Battan, said, “The association does not say that SC/ST people should not get reservation, but is opposing reservation in promotions. The commission has misinterpreted us.”

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out