PU student, ex-Punjab Congress minister’s son exchange blows at Chandigarh hotel

Police have registered cross FIRs after a brawl between former Punjab Congress minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s son and a Panjab University (PU) student at Hyatt Centric Hotel in Sector 17 on Wednesday night.

A scuffle between the two broke out in the washroom of Koyo Koyo restaurant at Hyatt Centric hotel in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (HT FILE)

According to police, a scuffle between the two broke out in the washroom of Koyo Koyo restaurant at the hotel around 11.30 pm, following which Sukhjinder’s son Udayveer Singh Randhawa and PU law student Narveer Singh Gill submitted cross complaints of assault.

While Udayveer was booked under Sections 341(wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Narveer, a resident of Phase 3B2, Mohali, along with these two sections, was also booked for criminal intimidation (Section 506) by the Sector 17 police.

Police officials familiar with the matter said the brawl was a fall out of old enmity.

They said Udayveer, along with his relatives, had gone to the hotel to celebrate the birthday of a family member. Gill’s three male friends were also present there and he also joined the table soon after.

As per CCTV footage procured by police, both Udayveer and Narveer left for the toilet at the same time and came out manhandling each other. After Udayveer’s family tried to stop them and staff’s intervention, they all went outside the restaurant.

While Narveer accused Udayveer, his relatives and his personal security officers (PSOs) of assaulting him and causing him multiple injuries, the latter also levelled similar allegations against Narveer.

Udayveer alleged that Narveer had attacked him on two previous occasions as well.

On the other hand, Narveer alleged that Udayveer’s PSOs kidnapped him in their car and were planning to take him to an undisclosed location, but instead drove to the Sector 17 police station after spotting people following them.

Narveer’s supporters from the Student Organisation of India (SOI), the student division of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), reached the Sector 17 police station, while Udayveer’s supporters, including members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, were also seen there. Sukhjinder also reached the police station later.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Narveer said after police gave him first aid, he was taken to Sector 22 civil hospital for medical check-up. He added that he had earlier compromised twice with Udayveer in 2019 and 2020 following minor face-offs.

Police said Udayveer was also examined at GMSH, Sector 16, as he also sustained injuries and abrasions.

Narveer claimed that Udayveer held a grudge against him as he had refused to adhere to his directions to severe ties with a friend known to him.

Meanwhile, Sukhjinder, a former Punjab deputy chief minister, while addressing media in Udaipur, said, “It was a minor scuffle between children and no big deal. I have still told the police to take action against my son if he was at fault.”

Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said cross FIRs had been registered and investigation in the case was on.

AAP seeks legal action against Randhawa’s son

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sought legal action against Sukhjinder’s son.

Addressing the media from the party office in Chandigarh, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said Sukhjinder went to the Sector 17 police station to influence the proceedings and intimidate the police personnel there, further alleging that the Congress leader had been shielding gangsters.

