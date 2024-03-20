 Brawl over liquor bill leaves staff injured in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Brawl over liquor bill leaves staff injured in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 20, 2024 10:35 PM IST

Chef Aasir Alam found that a group of four men were abusing the manager and other staff over the bill; he intervened and tried to resolve the issue, but the accused assaulted him with a metal bracelet

A group of men assaulted employees of a liquor tavern near Rekhi Cinema Chowk over a dispute over a bill on late Tuesday night. The accused had consumed liquor and eatables at the tavern. On being told, the division number 2 police reached the spot and began investigation.

The tavern employee said the assailants attacked the chef of the tavern with an iron bracelet.
The tavern employee said the assailants attacked the chef of the tavern with an iron bracelet. (HT File Photo)

The tavern employee said the assailants attacked the chef of the tavern with an iron bracelet.

Chef Aasir Alam said he was working in the kitchen when he heard some noise outside. He found that a group of four men were abusing the manager and other staff over the bill. He intervened and tried to resolve the issue, but the accused assaulted him with a metal bracelet. The accused assaulted other staff as well.

Another employee Raju, who suffered injury on his head, said two of the men managed to escape the spot while two were nabbed by the staff, who were handed over to the police.

Division number 1 police station SHO sub-inspector Maninder Kaur said the victims have not recorded their statement to lodge an FIR. The police have asked the victims to file a complaint for further action.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Brawl over liquor bill leaves staff injured in Ludhiana
