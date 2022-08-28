Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE

Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer (JE), he was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.”

After the union wrote to the varsity that JE Lovish has sought ₹35,000 from a helper for deputing him with the contractor, the university also formed a panel to look into the matter.

“It is submitted that Lovish has sought ₹35,000 from Roshan Lal, helper, for deputing him with the contractor. He has paid ₹20,000 cash to the JE. Now, the JE is pressing him for the payment of the balance amount and has harassed him and his family,” the union wrote to PU’s executive engineer recently.

The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}