Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE

Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 02:35 AM IST

Panjab University registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” After the union wrote to the varsity that JE Lovish has sought ₹35,000 from a helper for deputing him with the contractor, the university also formed a panel to look into the matter.

Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer (JE), he was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer (JE), he was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry.

PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.”

After the union wrote to the varsity that JE Lovish has sought 35,000 from a helper for deputing him with the contractor, the university also formed a panel to look into the matter.

“It is submitted that Lovish has sought 35,000 from Roshan Lal, helper, for deputing him with the contractor. He has paid 20,000 cash to the JE. Now, the JE is pressing him for the payment of the balance amount and has harassed him and his family,” the union wrote to PU’s executive engineer recently.

The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP