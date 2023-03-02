Bribery case: Bathinda court sends AAP legislator Kotfatta to Patiala jail

BATHINDA

A Bathinda court on Thursday sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amit Rattan Kotfatta, an accused in a corruption case, to the Patiala central prison.

The order was passed after Kotfatta’s counsel of pleaded to keep the MLA away from the Bathinda jail that houses several hardcore gangsters.

Kotfatta, who represents the Bathinda Rural segment, was produced in a local court by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in the afternoon.

VB deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulwant Singh confirmed that the MLA has been sent to the Patiala jail on judicial remand till March 16.

Kotfatta’s lawyer HS Sidhu told reporters that it was pleaded before the court the MLA may face a security threat from the hardcore criminals who have been kept in the high-security Bathinda jail.

The first-time MLA was arrested by the VB from Patiala on February 23. His arrest came a week after his close aide Rashim Garg was caught accepting ₹4 lakh bribe on February 16.