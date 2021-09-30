Bribery case: CBI arrests junior engineer of Jammu power discom

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a junior engineer of the electric division-II in Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000, said a CBI spokesperson.

The accused JE has been identified as Vishal Bali.

“It was alleged that the accused was demanding bribes from the complainant for updating the details of the newly installed electricity meter in the records and for not charging the electricity bill at a flat rate,” said the spokesperson.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from the complainant.

“Searches are being conducted on the premises of the accused in Jammu,” he added. The arrested accused will be produced on Friday before the special judge, CBI Cases, Jammu.