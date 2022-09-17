Brick-lined sewer collapses near Krishna Mandir, major portion of road caves-in

There seems no end to road cave-in incidents in the industrial hub of the state with another major incident reported on Ishmeet Singh road near Krishna Mandir in Model Town extension. The incident has also been reported after a decade-old brick sewer collapsed and the road portion caved-in due to soil erosion.

As per the information, the incident took place around three-four days ago and around 10 feet deep pit was created at the spot. But the authorities came to know about the same on Thursday evening after residents raised an alert about the same. No one got injured as the pit was created on one site of the road.

A resident of SBS Nagar, Arvind Sharma accused the MC officials of putting the lives of residents in danger. He stated that the pit was created three-four days ago and until he submitted a complaint with the officials, the civic body was “waiting” for some accident to take place. After the complaint, the authorities jumped into action and the road portion was repaired.

The same brick sewer line had collapsed near Shastri Nagar railway crossing four days ago and a major portion of the road had caved-in that time too.

Meanwhile, MC officials refuted the allegations and stated that they came to know about the incident on Thursday evening and the damaged portion of the road was repaired by Friday evening. MC Superintending Engineer (SE) Ravinder Garg stated that the cave-in was reported after the decade-old brick-made sewer lines got damaged. The line has been repaired.

Will ask authorities to conduct survey: Minister

Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who was in the city on Friday, stated that he will ask MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal to conduct a survey of the decade-old brick-lined sewer lines in the city so that steps can be taken to repair or strengthen the same.

