Bride fined 1,000 in Chandigarh for not wearing mask

Her brother’s pleas that she was not wearing a mask to protect her wedding make-up failed to persuade the Chandigarh Police
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 02:42 AM IST
The woman was on her way to get married at the Sector-8 gurdwara, when cops spotted her without a mask. (HT Photo)

All decked up for her wedding, a bride from Khanna fell short on one account – a face mask to shield her from coronavirus.

The bride was headed to the Sector-8 gurdwara for her wedding, when the police spotted her car at the Sector 8-9 traffic lights. Everyone in the vehicle, including her brother and two children, had masks on, but her.

All his efforts to convince the cops that his sister was not wearing a mask to protect her make-up failed to persuade the police, who let the siblings continue the journey only after the bride paid up a fine of 1,000. That’s one wedding anecdote that the bride is unlikely to ever forget!

