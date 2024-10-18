Bridging people-government gap top priority: J&K CM Omar Abdullah after first cabinet meeting

{Chairs first cabinet meeting} Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and deputy CM Surinder Choudhary during a meeting in Srinagar. (PTI)

Chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired the first cabinet meeting of the new government at the civil secretariat, emphasising that bridging between the people and the administration will be a top priority.

Omar noted that a gap has emerged between the people and the government in recent years, but expressed his commitment to ending it.

“Our administration’s approach will be people-friendly. We have entered the civil secretariat with a positive mindset, focused on delivering the best for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar said in the meeting while emphasising that bridging the gap between citizens and the government is a top priority.

“Democratic governments are preferred all over India for this very reason, and we will work tirelessly to bring people closer to the government and its institutions,” he added.

Abdullah also praised the officers for their role in ensuring peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised the immense faith the people of the region have placed in democracy, the government and its institutions.

“We must rise to the occasion and meet the expectations that have been placed on us,” Abdullah told officers, asking them to focus on governance and also reiterated the need for a people-first approach, highlighting that the government’s primary role is to serve the citizens and address their concerns.

The meeting was attended by deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary, along with ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, and Satish Sharma. Chief secretary Atul Duloo briefed the CM and ministers about the issues.

After assuming his office, the CM on Wednesday had also held an introductory meeting with the administrative secretaries to set the tone for his new administration.

The meeting was also attended by director general of police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and all administrative secretaries of various government departments.