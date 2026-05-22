Brijendra’s ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ to culminate in Rohtak on May 23

Former member of Parliament and All India Congress Committee (AICC) foreign affairs department vice-chairman Brijendra Singh’s ongoing ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ will culminate in Rohtak on May 23 after a road march from Rajiv Gandhi Chowk to Durga Bhawan Temple Chowk.

The Sadbhav Yatra began on October 5 last year from the Binain Khap platform in Danoda village of Narwana Assembly constituency and has since travelled through various parts of Haryana as part of a mass outreach campaign. (HT File)

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While making this announcement, Brijedner’s father and former Union minister, Birender Singh said that the concluding event is being seen as a major political gathering for the Haryana Congress. The development is being considered as a political show of strength in former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s stronghold Rohtak.

Birender said invitations for the concluding ceremony have been sent to all former presidents of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Phool Chand Mullana, Balbir Pal Shah, Dharampal Malik, Ashok Tanwar and Uday Bhan.

Calling the yatra unprecedented in Haryana’s political history, Birender claimed that for the first time in the 60-year history of the state, such a large-scale foot march had covered all Assembly constituencies while travelling nearly 2,800 kilometres across Haryana.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the yatra had helped strengthen the Congress organisation at the grassroots level and brought old Congress workers and leaders back into active political engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the yatra had helped strengthen the Congress organisation at the grassroots level and brought old Congress workers and leaders back into active political engagement. {{/usCountry}}

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The Sadbhav Yatra began on October 5 last year from the Binain Khap platform in Danoda village of Narwana Assembly constituency and has since travelled through various parts of Haryana as part of a mass outreach campaign.