Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bronze statue of Lord Parshuram unveiled in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Bronze statue of Lord Parshuram unveiled in Ludhiana

A bronze statue of Lord Parshuram was unveiled at Parshuram Ji Park near Dholewal Chowk on Tuesday in the presence of MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Ashok Parashar Pappi and several others
MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Madan Lal Bagga unveiling the statue of Lord Parshuram Ji at a park near Dholewal Chowk in Ludhiana on May 03, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 03, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The statue of Lord Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, has been installed by the information and public relations department of the Punjab government.

MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina said, “This initiative of the Punjab government will help connect youngsters with their ancestors and is a mark of respect to saints,” adding that, this would also help create awareness among younger generations about India’s and Punjab’s rich religious legacy, as well as its historical and cultural heritage.

