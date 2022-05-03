Bronze statue of Lord Parshuram unveiled in Ludhiana

A bronze statue of Lord Parshuram was unveiled at Parshuram Ji Park near Dholewal Chowk on Tuesday in the presence of MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Ashok Parashar Pappi and several others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The statue of Lord Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, has been installed by the information and public relations department of the Punjab government.

MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina said, “This initiative of the Punjab government will help connect youngsters with their ancestors and is a mark of respect to saints,” adding that, this would also help create awareness among younger generations about India’s and Punjab’s rich religious legacy, as well as its historical and cultural heritage.