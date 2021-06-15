Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Brother of deceased Ludhiana DSP held for assaulting kin in Mohali
Brother of deceased Ludhiana DSP held for assaulting kin in Mohali

The accused’s cousin said that he entered his house and abused and assaulted the whole family; before leaving, he allegedly threatened them
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 01:19 AM IST
As per sources, the assault could have stemmed from a property dispute, but police are still verifying it. (HT File)

Mohali police on Monday arrested the brother of Ludhiana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harjinder Singh, who succumbed to Covid on June 10, for allegedly assaulting and abusing his family members.

The accused has been identified as Baljeet Singh. He was arrested by Mataur police based on the complaint of Manjit Singh, his cousin.

The complainant told the police that he, his two sons Gurnoor Singh (18) and Rohitveer Singh (8) and Hardeep Singh (also Harjinder’s cousin), were living with Harjinder’s mother Balwinder Kaur at his residence in Sector 70 to look after her after his death.

On Sunday, Baljeet arrived at their house and started abusing the whole family. After that, he also assaulted them and then entered a room after forcing the children out. Before leaving the house, Baljeet also threatened them, said the complainant.

A case has been registered under Sections 452, 506, 353 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station.

Inspector Manphul Singh, station house officer at Mataur police station said, “The accused was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody. ”

On the other hand, Harjinder’s family refused to comment on the issue. As per sources, the assault could have stemmed from a property dispute, but police are still verifying it.

